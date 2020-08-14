Advertisement

More scattered showers and storms to end the week

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be expected for many in between the rain drops.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After yesterday’s heavy rainfall, some areas of patchy fog have developed this morning with more scattered showers and storms developing later today.

A wave of energy along a stalled front in the region will give us another round of heavy rains today. Similar to yesterday, we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to re-develop with daytime heating. When things aren’t wet, they will be muggy as humidity will be high once again. Because of all of the available moisture in the atmosphere, there is potential once again for very heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding. Temperatures today will top out in the mid 80s for most.

Storm chances this weekend will decrease, especially on Sunday as dry, cool air moves in from a cold front. Temperatures both days will be in the mid 80s with some humidity, though noticeably not as bad as Friday. Next week will feature more comfortable air, cooler temperatures and dry air. We’ll call it a taste of autumn considering how some mornings will have temperatures in the 50s with low humidity!

Not everyone is seeing green lights this morning, but this afternoon we expect some yellow and red lights!
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms likely. High 83. Low 68. Winds NE at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 67. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower/storm possible. High 85. Low 65. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1918)

Record Low Today: 49 (2004)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.

Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Pollen Forecast:

Grass: Moderate (6.9)

Weeds: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 89

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.88″

Monthly Precip: 3.05″ (+1.77″)

Yearly Precip: 40.35″ (+8.84″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

