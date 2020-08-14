Advertisement

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Internet availability is an issue in many rural areas.
Internet availability is an issue in many rural areas.(AP)
By Associated Press
Aug. 14, 2020
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lee County, deep in the Appalachian Mountains, is one of many rural school districts around the country where the decision over whether to bring students back into classrooms is particularly fraught. As in other places, parents and officials are concerned about the virus. But dramatically limited internet access here also means kids could fall seriously behind if the pandemic keeps them home again. Roughly 3 million students across the United States don’t have access to a home internet connection. For some, it is simply too expensive. But in some rural places, a reliable connection can’t be had at any price.

