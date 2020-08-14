Spike in carjackings leads to formation of a special task force for prosecution in federal court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - Officials say a spike in carjackings in Kentucky’s largest city has led to the formation of a task force to prosecute the crime in federal court.

News outlets report U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced the formation of the task force on Thursday during a press conference in Louisville and said it would combine local, state and national law enforcement officials.

The move comes as the number of carjacking in the city rose.

Coleman says there were four carjackings in July 2019 and more than 30 this July.

Authorities said penalties for carjacking in the federal system call for up to 15 years in prison.

