Advertisement

Trump re-election campaign talks to 13 News on mail-in voting, debates, re-opening schools

Hogan Gidley, National Press Secretary for Trump's re-election campaign.
Hogan Gidley, National Press Secretary for Trump's re-election campaign.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - President Trump’s re-election campaign spoke to 13 News on Friday regarding a number of topics including mail-in voting, debates, and re-opening schools.

President Trump has heavily criticized mail-in voting for the presidential election. He believes it will lead to widespread fraud.

Trump’s re-election campaign press secretary says they’re more so concerned about certain states apparently trying to get votes after the election.

“The states do conduct their own elections-- that’s what is so important, but what we’re dealing with here is in at least ten states. Democrats are suing to actually count votes after the election date. That is completely ridiculous because it doesn’t make for a completely fair election,” said Hogan Gidley, National Press Secretary for Trump’s re-election campaign. “There’s all types of potential for fraud and abuse if you can put votes in the counter after election day is over and done with.”

Additionally, Trump is pushing to move up the presidential debates. His team says it’s a disservice to not have the debates much before September 29.

“The first time the men will be on stage to debate will be September 29, by then 16 states and 8 million people will have the opportunity to vote,” said Gidley. “It’s a real disservice to the American people frankly because we don’t see the regular campaign schedules where people are out there talking to the American people. They don’t get to see how President Trump would answer these questions versus how Joe Biden would answer these questions and we think it’s significant.”

Gidley added the Commission on Debates has basically said no about moving up the debate. We also reached out to Joe Biden’s campaign for a response, but have not heard back yet.

Meanwhile, several school districts in our area have decided to re-open for the school year. President Trump has been an advocate for this. He’s even threatened federal funding if schools didn’t re-open.

“The science also tells us that if we keep schools closed, it hurts children in a myriad of ways there’s a rampant increase of abuse in children, nutrition is down for children as well because so many get their meals from schools,” said Gidley. “To say nothing of the education factor- we’re lagging behind so many other countries and now we’re shutting down and keeping them out of school- there’s no way that they can make up what they lost in a short amount of time.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BGISD announces reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gene Birk
On August 14th, the Bowling Green Board of Education voted to affirm Superintendent Field’s recommendation to return to school beginning August 24th with in-person instruction through the purple and gold hybrid plan, as well as students beginning online through the BGISD Virtual Academy.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 679 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths Friday, reveals election plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams are hosting a news conference to discuss General Election plans.

News

Metcalfe County School Board votes to resume in-person and virtual classes Aug. 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Metcalfe County Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday with the 2020-2021 school year plans on the agenda.

Latest News

Coronavirus

GRDHD reports 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

News

Unclear where data for Warren County’s positivity rate came from

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In Thursday’s press briefing regarding coronavirus in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear announced Warren County’s positivity rate was believed to be over 10%, pleading that schools in the area do not re-open.

News

WATCH - Muggy conditions will spark afternoon storms

Updated: 5 hours ago
Storm chances decrease as we head into the weekend.

Education

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In some rural places a reliable connection can’t be had at any price.

News

Spike in carjackings leads to formation of a special task force for prosecution in federal court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Spike in carjackings leads to formation of a special task force for prosecution in federal court

News

Good News: Chaney's Dairy Barn Corn Maze showing appreciation to essential workers including doctors and nurses, police officers, and farmers

Updated: 10 hours ago
Good News: Chaney's Dairy Barn Corn Maze showing appreciation to essential workers including doctors and nurses, police officers, and farmers