Unclear where data for Warren County’s positivity rate came from

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(WKYT/Nick Oliver)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - In Thursday’s press briefing regarding coronavirus in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear announced Warren County’s positivity rate was believed to be over 10%, pleading that schools in the area do not re-open.

“Their [White House] belief is that positivity rate is over 10% in that county- that’s Warren County. It’s on almost every page of the report they send us. It’s the county that they’re worried about second-most, right after Jefferson,” said Beshear.

How you get the positivity rate is dividing the positive cases by the total number of tests, then multiple that by 100 to get the percentage. Barren River District Health Department says labs only report positive cases to them, making it impossible for them to locally track the number of total tests being performed in our area. It’s unclear where the numbers came from to get that 10% plus positivity rate for Warren County.

“We have data coming in from a lot of different places, and it’s a bear to manage because there are so many different labs and this thing has come at us so fast, and we’re responding so fast. We’re fully transparent in our data,” said Beshear on Thursday.

According to the governor, the county has had a significant number of cases over the last month, and the cases per capita continue to spread.

“It is not under control,” said Beshear about the virus specifically in Warren County.

From July 13 to August 13, Warren County saw 949 new cases. As of Thursday, there were 446 active cases in the county.

13 News has reached out to the governor’s office to get clarification on that positivity rate prediction for Warren County.

