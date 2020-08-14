Warren County Public Schools Superintendent provides update for 2020-2021 school year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton addressed over a Facebook live event on Friday afternoon what he plans to recommend to the board on Monday night regarding plans for the upcoming school year.

“Right now as of today I am prepared to recommend to our board that we bring our students back as scheduled on August the 24th. For those families that have selected the in-person option. In addition to following our previous plan we are going to further reduce the class load if you will, the number of students that we will have in our buildings at any given time by 50%,” said Clayton.

Warren County Public Schools will hold a Special-Called Meeting on August 17 at 7:00 PM in the South Warren High School Auditorium to discuss the district’s reopening plans.

