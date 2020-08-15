Hunger strikers for Breonna Taylor end protest after 25 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two Kentucky hunger strikers seeking the firing of officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death ended their protest on Friday after going nearly a month without food.

The Courier-Journal reports they were part of a group of four protesters who started a hunger strike on July 20, demanding the officers be fired and stripped of their pensions.

The two other hunger strikers ended their strikes earlier.

The officers have not been fired, and the strikers say they were never contacted by city officials.

They say they will continue to protest in other ways.