Jury finds man guilty of burglary after breaking into woman’s home in 2019
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department says a jury found a man guilty of burglary after breaking into a women’s home in August of 2019.
A jury found James Crouch guilty of Burglary, 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Persistent Felony Offender.
The jury recommended Crouch be sentenced to 20 years.
Police say Crouch scaled a fence and broke into a home in downtown Bowling Green.
The BGPD posted a video to their Facebook page and it was shared almost 700 times.
The video shows an unidentified man who police say entered a females's apartment. Fortunately she was not injured.
