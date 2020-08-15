Jury finds man guilty of burglary after breaking into woman’s home in 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department says a jury found a man guilty of burglary after breaking into a women’s home in August of 2019.

A jury found James Crouch guilty of Burglary, 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Persistent Felony Offender.

The jury recommended Crouch be sentenced to 20 years.

Police say Crouch scaled a fence and broke into a home in downtown Bowling Green.

The BGPD posted a video to their Facebook page and it was shared almost 700 times.

The video shows an unidentified man who police say entered a females's apartment. Fortunately she was not injured.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.