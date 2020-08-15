Advertisement

Kentucky Election Plans

Changes due to Coronavirus
Voting stations are set up in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center for voters to cast their ballot in the Kentucky primary in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. In an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, neighborhood precincts were closed and voters that didn't cast mail in ballots were directed to one central polling location. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Voting stations are set up in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center for voters to cast their ballot in the Kentucky primary in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. In an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, neighborhood precincts were closed and voters that didn't cast mail in ballots were directed to one central polling location. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -

Kentucky voters concerned about being at risk of contracting the coronavirus will be able to cast mail-in ballots under a bipartisan agreement reached by the state’s governor and secretary of state.

The rules for the November general election also include three weeks of early voting, including Saturdays, to prevent overcrowding for Election Day voting.

The plan was unveiled Friday by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams.

The plan allows voters of any age or health condition who believe they’re at risk from COVID-19 to vote by mail-in absentee balloting.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Breaking

Simpson County Schools vote to start all virtual for the upcoming school year starting August 26

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett and Ana Medina
Simpson County Schools have voted to start ALL VIRTUAL on August 26. The vote is unanimous.

News

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent provides update for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Warren County Public Schools will hold a Special-Called Meeting on August 17 at 7:00 PM in the South Warren High School Auditorium to discuss the district’s reopening plans.

News

Parents face difficult decision for their childs education for upcoming school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Schools across South Central Kentucky provided the option for parents to choose virtual learning or in-person classes.

News

Trump re-election campaign talks to 13 News on mail-in voting, debates, re-opening schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
President Trump’s re-election campaign spoke to 13 News on Friday regarding a number of topics including mail-in voting, debates and re-opening schools.

Latest News

News

BGISD announces reopening plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
On August 14th, the Bowling Green Board of Education voted to affirm Superintendent Field’s recommendation to return to school beginning August 24th with in-person instruction through the purple and gold hybrid plan, as well as students beginning online through the BGISD Virtual Academy.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 679 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths Friday, reveals election plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams are hosting a news conference to discuss General Election plans.

News

Metcalfe County School Board votes to resume in-person and virtual classes Aug. 31

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Metcalfe County Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday with the 2020-2021 school year plans on the agenda.

Coronavirus

GRDHD reports 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 2

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

News

Unclear where data for Warren County’s positivity rate came from

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In Thursday’s press briefing regarding coronavirus in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear announced Warren County’s positivity rate was believed to be over 10%, pleading that schools in the area do not re-open.