Kentucky Election Plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -

Kentucky voters concerned about being at risk of contracting the coronavirus will be able to cast mail-in ballots under a bipartisan agreement reached by the state’s governor and secretary of state.

The rules for the November general election also include three weeks of early voting, including Saturdays, to prevent overcrowding for Election Day voting.

The plan was unveiled Friday by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams.

The plan allows voters of any age or health condition who believe they’re at risk from COVID-19 to vote by mail-in absentee balloting.

