Kentucky man arrested in Tennessee on murder charge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Kentucky man is behind bars in Tennessee facing murder charges.

Dennis Stone has been arrested in Davidson County, TN after turning himself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept. early Saturday morning.

The arrest stems from an investigation involving the shooting death of Nichole Merrell on August 14, which also injured a child that she was holding at the time of the shooting at the Ideal Market in Earlington, Ky.

Stone’s arrest warrant listed the charges of one count of Murder, one count of Assault 1st, and 12 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree for endangering others in and around the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Detective Joe Stratton and deputies worked through the night to obtain warrants and worked with Metro Nashville PD to get Stone served with the warrants.

Officials say they will begin the process of extraditing Stone back to Kentucky this week.

