Beshear

By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“The total number of new COVID-19 cases has increased this week which shows the disease is still very active in Kentucky, but on a positive note it appears that Kentuckians have stopped the exponential growth of the virus,” Gov. Beshear said. “Team Kentucky has again shown that if we socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands, we have a better chance of continuing to reopen our economy safely and get more Kentuckians back to school and work.”

As of 3 p.m. Aug. 16, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 39,315 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 390 of which were newly reported Sunday. Thirteen of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 813 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“That’s three more families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Sunday were all women: a 67-year-old from Fayette County, a 73-year-old from Perry County and a 91-year-old from Franklin County.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday.

“In Kentucky, the mortality rate is 2.1% compared to 3.2% nationally,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This success is a combination of accomplishments including keeping COVID-19 from spreading out of control, excellent health care and more widespread testing than many other states.”

Even so, Dr. Stack urged, “We can’t allow ourselves to forget that this virus spreads rapidly and is very dangerous. Let’s continue to come together as Team Kentucky to keep ourselves, our friends, families and communities as safe as possible.”

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

