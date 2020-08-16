Advertisement

Bowling Green man shares story of his brother’s murder that has gone 21 years unsolved

Chris Page shares his brothers story
Chris Page shares his brothers story(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News sat down with Chris Page, who shared his brother’s story in hopes his family can get closure and solve the 21-year-old cold case.

“October 17, 1999, my brother Kevin L. Ragland was shot and killed.

That night my brother had actually called my mother, our mother, and told her that he had been shot. She told my brother to repent of all his sin because she is a church-going woman she is a heavy believer in God and Jesus Christ and she told him to repent of any wrongdoing that he had been doing and after that, she heard him kind of have a muffled sound kind of he like was snoring. She had figured that he was bleeding internally and then she never heard from him again.

My brother actually knew who his killer was I think my brother thought he wasn’t hurt as bad as he thought he was. So I truly believe that he thought that he was going to survive that night. But ultimately when the bullet lodged into the back of his head he was bleeding internally and once he got into the ambulance-- I do not think that he knew that he would never come home again.

I don’t think the perpetrator knows the pain that they have caused the parents and a part of my mother died on October 17, 1999.

A part of my mother died that day and a part of us died with him because our brother was a very cool brother. We had a good relationship with him.

My brother and I used to get our hair cut on Fridays around the same time and then go eat lunch afterward. So we had a really good relationship, he was very close to all of his brothers and sisters on my mother’s side.

The last 21 years have been very daunting knowing that justice has not been served for my mother.

We know that no matter what the police do it is not going to bring my brother back, we understand that. We would like to know who did it and have that person be brought to justice and serve the time. that they deserve.”

If you have any information regarding Kevin Ragland’s case contact the Bowling Green Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local bar remains closed due to restricted hours

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
The owner of Dublin’s added they’ll look into reopening possibly in the next few weeks.

News

638 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 6 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
As of 4 p.m. Aug. 15, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 38,930 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 638 of which were newly reported Saturday. Seventeen of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

News

Jury finds man guilty of burglary after breaking into woman’s home in 2019

Updated: 9 hours ago
A jury found James Crouch guilty of Burglary, 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Persistent Felony Offender.

News

Kentucky man arrested in Tennessee on murder charge

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Dennis Stone has been arrested in Davidson County, TN after turning himself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept. early Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Hunger strikers for Breonna Taylor end protest after 25 days

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Kentucky hunger strikers seeking the firing of officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death ended their protest on Friday after going nearly a month without food.

News

Trump Campaign discusses debate request

Updated: 23 hours ago

Breaking

Bowling Green Independent School’s Board of Education votes to start in-person classes Aug. 24

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook and Ana Medina
The Bowling Green Independent School’s board of education voted unanimously to start in-person classes on August 24th.

News

Kentucky Election Plans

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky voters concerned about being at risk of contracting the coronavirus will be able to cast mail-in ballots under a bipartisan agreement reached by the state’s governor and secretary of state.

Breaking

Simpson County Schools vote to start all virtual for the upcoming school year starting August 26

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett and Ana Medina
Simpson County Schools have voted to start ALL VIRTUAL on August 26. The vote is unanimous.

News

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent provides update for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
Warren County Public Schools will hold a Special-Called Meeting on August 17 at 7:00 PM in the South Warren High School Auditorium to discuss the district’s reopening plans.