Bowling Green man shares story of his brother’s murder that has gone 21 years unsolved

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News sat down with Chris Page, who shared his brother’s story in hopes his family can get closure and solve the 21-year-old cold case.

“October 17, 1999, my brother Kevin L. Ragland was shot and killed.

That night my brother had actually called my mother, our mother, and told her that he had been shot. She told my brother to repent of all his sin because she is a church-going woman she is a heavy believer in God and Jesus Christ and she told him to repent of any wrongdoing that he had been doing and after that, she heard him kind of have a muffled sound kind of he like was snoring. She had figured that he was bleeding internally and then she never heard from him again.

My brother actually knew who his killer was I think my brother thought he wasn’t hurt as bad as he thought he was. So I truly believe that he thought that he was going to survive that night. But ultimately when the bullet lodged into the back of his head he was bleeding internally and once he got into the ambulance-- I do not think that he knew that he would never come home again.

I don’t think the perpetrator knows the pain that they have caused the parents and a part of my mother died on October 17, 1999.

A part of my mother died that day and a part of us died with him because our brother was a very cool brother. We had a good relationship with him.

My brother and I used to get our hair cut on Fridays around the same time and then go eat lunch afterward. So we had a really good relationship, he was very close to all of his brothers and sisters on my mother’s side.

The last 21 years have been very daunting knowing that justice has not been served for my mother.

We know that no matter what the police do it is not going to bring my brother back, we understand that. We would like to know who did it and have that person be brought to justice and serve the time. that they deserve.”

If you have any information regarding Kevin Ragland’s case contact the Bowling Green Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.