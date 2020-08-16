Advertisement

KSP conducting investigation on 10th St. in Bowling Green

KSP Investigation
KSP Investigation(Allie Hennard)
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police were brought in for an active investigation Sunday morning on the 500 block of W 10th St. in Bowling Green.

KSP says they were brought in by the Bowling Green Police Department to assist in the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

13 News will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Some Will See Isolated Showers Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A boundary will cause some to see a few showers Sunday.

Weather

WATCH- A Stray Chance For Some Showers Sunday

Updated: 15 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Local bar remains closed due to restricted hours

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The owner of Dublin’s added they’ll look into reopening possibly in the next few weeks.

News

Bowling Green man shares story of his brother’s murder that has gone 21 years unsolved

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you have any information regarding Kevin Ragland’s case contact the Bowling Green Police Department.

Latest News

News

638 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 6 new deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
As of 4 p.m. Aug. 15, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 38,930 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 638 of which were newly reported Saturday. Seventeen of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

News

Jury finds man guilty of burglary after breaking into woman’s home in 2019

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT
A jury found James Crouch guilty of Burglary, 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Persistent Felony Offender.

News

Kentucky man arrested in Tennessee on murder charge

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Dennis Stone has been arrested in Davidson County, TN after turning himself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept. early Saturday morning.

News

Hunger strikers for Breonna Taylor end protest after 25 days

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Two Kentucky hunger strikers seeking the firing of officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death ended their protest on Friday after going nearly a month without food.

News

Trump Campaign discusses debate request

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT

Breaking

Bowling Green Independent School’s Board of Education votes to start in-person classes Aug. 24

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Katey Cook and Ana Medina
The Bowling Green Independent School’s board of education voted unanimously to start in-person classes on August 24th.