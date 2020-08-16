Advertisement

Local bar remains closed due to restricted hours

Dublin's keeps doors closed
Dublin's keeps doors closed(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Governor Andy Beshear asked bars to shut their doors for a total of two weeks and on Monday of this week, he gave bars the okay to reopen. However, there were some pretty tight restrictions and one local bar in Bowling green decided to keep their doors closed.

Beshear stated that restaurants and bars operate at 50 percent capacity indoors and must serve their last beverage by 10 giving guests an hour to finish their drink and have bars close their doors by 11 PM.

Dublin’s Irish Pub decided not to reopen this week due to the time constrictions among other things.

We keep having to make tough decisions that we never imagined we'd be faced with. We weighed this one and decided that...

Posted by Dublin's Irish Pub on Monday, August 10, 2020

“It was a very hard decision to make. We have been in the bar industry for so long and we have seen every weekend people don’t even go out to the bars until 10 pm. So to put a 10 o clock restriction on everything it just was not feasible for us. To have to pay for entertainment to only be open for a few hours to pay for staff and security it wasn’t feasible for us. We decided we are going to wait this one out at least for a week or two and then if it is a 10 pm restriction we might just give it a try,” Kaitlyn Zysk, owner.

Dublin’s Irish Pub is looking for the community to help support them until they can fully reopen.

http://dublinsbg.com We have taken a big hit during the pandemic, to put it lightly. If you love the pub and want to...

Posted by Dublin's Irish Pub on Friday, July 31, 2020

“So now we are asking our community to please help us because with us trying to stay open, we would basically only be open for three hours 7 PM to 10 PM it is going to be hard on us. So if we can just please reach out to our community just to get donations or for them to purchase our merchandise we would be very grateful,” added Zysk.

The owner of Dublin’s added they’ll look into reopening possibly in the next few weeks.

