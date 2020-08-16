Advertisement

Some Will See Isolated Showers Sunday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A boundary to our northwest makes its way through as we head into Sunday. As this front moves in a few showers will fire up as it approaches the I-65 near the lunch hour. From there more pop up showers develop as it progresses east of the I-65 corridor. Otherwise temperatures will settle in the mid 80′s.

The new week is looking superb with non-oppressive air and mostly sunny conditions aside from a stray shower. Temperatures for much of the week stay in and around the mid 80′s.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH- A Stray Chance For Some Showers Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

More scattered showers and storms to end the week

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered showers and storms once again for today across southern Kentucky!

Weather

Scattered showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy!

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking humidity, fog and storms in the forecast!

Weather

Areas of fog, then scattered afternoon storms

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening with a stationary front to our north not moving.

Latest News

Weather

Isolated showers or storms possible today

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The August heat, humidity and storm chances are in full swing!

Weather

Scattered storms for some to start the week

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Some see sun and clouds while others will see scattered storms today!

Weather

Scattered Storms To Start The Week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Make sure to have an umbrella handy for some of the scattered storms we will see Monday.

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Rain Chances Into The Week

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Rain Chances Return In The 7 Day Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
After several days of dry weather, we welcome back the chance for rain. Best chances for widespread activity look to be here by midweek.

Weather

Temps on the rise for the weekend, humidity not far behind!

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
More sunshine for the end of the week. But skies will see clouds and storms in the coming days!