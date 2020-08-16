Some Will See Isolated Showers Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A boundary to our northwest makes its way through as we head into Sunday. As this front moves in a few showers will fire up as it approaches the I-65 near the lunch hour. From there more pop up showers develop as it progresses east of the I-65 corridor. Otherwise temperatures will settle in the mid 80′s.

The new week is looking superb with non-oppressive air and mostly sunny conditions aside from a stray shower. Temperatures for much of the week stay in and around the mid 80′s.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

