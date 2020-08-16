Advertisement

WKU international student shares concerns for school year

(WBKO)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A WKU international student is sharing her concerns about going back to class.

Mila Pazmino, a student from Ecuador, is approaching her final semester at WKU, but she says her experience last semester has her worried about her living situation. Following the lockdown and Ecuador closing its borders, she was stuck in the United States.

Pazmino struggled to pay her rent after she lost her job, and she is concerned WKU will transition to online learning mid-semester, leaving her in another difficult leasing situation.

The student also notes she is worried if she leaves to go back home, she will not be able to come back. The university provides international students with a chance to stay in the US following graduation for one year, an offer Pazmino intends to take, but she cannot leave the country during that time.

“So if I didn’t go in the summer or if I don’t go now, I won’t be able to go back home again in another year, so I won’t be able to see them for another maybe two years. But it’s okay. I think,” Pazmino says.

Overall, she says she is glad WKU at least has a plan in place for the coming semester and hopes students will follow the rules so the university does not have to move to remote learning.

