A dry start to the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve got sunshine to start the week, but storm chances are in the forecast!

A few areas of patchy fog has developed, though it is isolated in development and near low-lying spots. Most places are seeing mostly clear conditions and that will continue through the day. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s for most under sunny skies!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday as a weak cold front treks into the region. Most look to stay dry under partly cloudy skies, but the storms could develop during the evening hours. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible on Wednesday or Thursday as the front looks to stall out over the region, but humidity doesn’t appear to be bad. Most of the day on both days will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. The weekend could see isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, but most of the day will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Definitely not a wash-out forecast, but as we tweak the forecast with the approaching front, you can stay up-to-date by downloading the WBKO First Alert weather app -- free in all app stores!

Conditions look great to grill out today! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 87. Low. 66. Winds N at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible. High 84. Low 62. Winds NW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray shower/storm is possible. High 83. Low 61. Winds NE at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 101 (1936, 1918)

Record Low Today: 55 (2004, 1979)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 34)

Pollen Forecast:

Grass: High (8.2)

Weeds: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 89

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.88″

Monthly Precip: 3.05″ (+1.77″)

Yearly Precip: 40.35″ (+8.84″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

