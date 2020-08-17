Barren County Schools provides update on reopening plan for high school

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Schools announced an update Monday to their reopening plan for high school students.

The school will open at half capacity for at least the first two weeks, with students attending classes on alternate days of the week organized by last name.

Students with last names A-J will start Monday, and students with last names K-Z will start Tuesday.

Attention BCHS Parents and Students: Today we are announcing the latest update to our re-opening plan for our OPTION 1... Posted by Barren County High School Guidance Office on Monday, August 17, 2020

Barren County Schools says this option will allow for in-person instruction as well as provide practice and training on technology platforms for virtual learning as well as new health and safety procedures.

