Gov. Beshear announces more than $14 million in CARES Act Reimbursements for 23 local governments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 23 Western Kentucky governments were approved for $14,445,419 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said the reimbursements are essential for local governments.

“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this virus,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”

Barren County - Barren County will use $512,399 for PPE, telework supplies, cleaning materials and payroll expenses.

“I would just like to thank everyone for all the work they have been doing and continue to do with the CARES application and process,” said Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale. “We appreciate the work the Department for Local Government has done thus far and are looking forward to working with them in the future.”

Christian County - Christian County will use $850,598 to cover payroll for first responders.

“Christian County Fiscal Court received our first installment of CARES Act Funds on August 10,” said Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble. “We appreciate Executive Director of the Office of State Grants and Acting Executive Director of the Office of Federal Grants Billie Johnson for the streamlined process she has in place. The conference calls and emails on the front end of the process with DLG staff was also very helpful. We look forward to working with DLG in the future as we draw down Christian County’s funds.”

Logan County - Logan County will use $368,518 for payroll expenses.

“As Logan County Judge Executive, I want to say thank you to the Department for Local Government for being responsive to our questions and application and the quick turn around of the CARES Act money,” said Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick. “What a blessing during this pandemic that we have a professional team of people that are so helpful and responsive to county and city governments.”

Meade County - Meade County will use $701,414 for PPE and payroll for police officers and EMS workers.

“On behalf of the Meade County Fiscal Court, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Department for Local Government for the help with the CARES Act funding during this difficult time,” said Meade County Judge-Executive Gerry Lynn. “This funding will greatly help us get through the pandemic by offsetting expenses for our first responders and keeping our community safe.”

Metcalfe County - Metcalfe County will use $175,332 for PPE, food delivery and payroll expenses.

Ohio County - Ohio County will use $245,242 for telework supplies, PPE, sanitation materials and payroll expenses for first responders.

“The CARES Act funds are a great blessing to our county,” said Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston. “I want to thank Gov. Beshear for allowing local governments to decide where the need is in our communities. This has allowed us to provide for the costs put on us by this pandemic. The extra cleaning, the jobs previously done by the inmates and the extra work put on front facing public officials are but a few of the challenges facing local government during this time. The CARES Act funds helped tremendously on these and other issues.”

Simpson County - Simpson County will use $317,392 for payroll expenses and PPE.

Webster County - Webster County will use $249,139 for senior services, payroll for the sheriff’s department and public health officials.

“The CARES funds come at such a helpful time for Webster County,” said Webster County Judge-Executive Stephen R. Henry. “Because of having to use unbudgeted funds in dealing with this pandemic, this funding will keep us from making future cuts to essential services for our citizens.”

Arlington - Arlington will use $529 for PPE.

Benton - Benton will use $226,890 for public radio announcements, sneeze guards, telework supplies, emergency sick leave for employees and police payroll.

Bowling Green - Bowling Green will use $4,918,471 for payroll expenses for police officers and firefighters.

Brownsville - Brownsville will use $20,737 for sanitizing supplies and payroll expenses.

“The City of Brownsville is grateful to receive the CARES Act funding to help us comply with the CDC guidelines,” said Brownsville City Clerk and Treasurer Lori Burnett.

Clarkson - Clarkson will use $52,671 for PPE and payroll expenses.

“We are very excited to receive this reimbursement,” said Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson. “As a small town we have been hit hard financially by the pandemic. We are thankful for this money to help us at these uncertain times.”

Clay - Clay will use $19,857 for PPE, the installation of glass protective shields in offices and payroll for polices officers and firefighters.

Elizabethtown - Elizabethtown will use $2,168,482 for payroll expenses for police officers and firefighters.

“In a time of so much financial uncertainty for city governments across the commonwealth, we appreciate Gov. Beshear and our friends on the state level for identifying and providing assistance for financial hardships on municipalities,” said Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory. “These funds will help replenish rapidly emptying coffers due to costs associated with this terrible pandemic.”

Franklin - Franklin will use $533,490 for first responder payroll.

Hodgenville - Hodgenville will use $232,833 for first responder payroll.

“The CARES money will help us pay for the PPE items purchased for our employees,” said Hodgenville Mayor Jim Phelps. “We’ve purchased iPads for our staff and council members, set up cameras to allow in person meetings to be viewed on Facebook Live and we’ve secured our utility office to protect our staff and customers. We greatly appreciate the work that Gov. Beshear and DLG has done on our behalf.”

Horse Cave - Horse Cave will use $97,051 for PPE, telework supplies and payroll for police officers.

“We are most appreciative to receive these funds to purchase and cover essential needs for our city,” said Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry. “Purchase of personal protective equipment has been very much one of our greatest needs during this very trying time in city government.”

Glasgow - Glasgow will use $1,037,178 for equipment to enable virtual meetings, payroll for police officers and firefighters, PPE and sanitizing supplies.

Morganfield - Morganfield will use $132,223 for payroll expenses.

“The CARES money will be a huge help to the City of Morganfield,” said Morganfield Mayor Randy Greenwell. “We will use part of the funds to install protective equipment for our citizens and employees, as well as make many needed repairs and improvements being neglected because of the loss of income caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Murray - Murray will use $1,391,245 for payroll expenses.

Tompkinsville - Tompkinsville will use $158,373 for police payroll, laptops and sanitizing supplies.

Uniontown - Uniontown will use $35,355 for payroll expenses for police officers.

“On behalf of the City of Uniontown I would like to thank Gov. Beshear for his support in such unprecedented times,” said Uniontown Mayor Thomas Byrd. “The money went to much needed various emergency protective equipment to keep our employees and citizens safe.”

Since the application was released in May, DLG has received more than 200 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted. In addition, 134 applications have already been approved totaling $66,601,727.

For additional information and to apply for reimbursement, visit DLG’s website.

