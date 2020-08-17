Advertisement

Heading Into A Sunny Start To The Week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We ended the weekend with just a few seeing a stray shower otherwise it was a pleasantly warm and sunny weekend. We start off the new week with more sunshine and warm temperatures. We will see shower chances make a return as we head into Tuesday with more scattered storm activity.

After Tuesday much of the week looks pleasant and warm with not oppressive heat. We may contend with a few stray storms as we end the week but most will stay sunny.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

