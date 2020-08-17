Advertisement

Local black business owner raising Bowling Green youth
By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local black business owner Jennifer Haynie started the daycare We Love Angels 17 years ago, inspired by her father who owned JC Barbershop and motivated by friends.

“A group of ladies at a conference in Louisville told me, ‘You have faith Jennifer?’ And I said I have a lot of faith. And they said you can do it,” Jennifer recalls.

She started workshops and classes at WKU to build up the hours to move forward to open the daycare. The daycare accepts, as Jennifer says, all “angels,” from special needs children to children of all races.

“When I first held a child, I knew that that was my calling in life,” she continues, ”I have a way with kids. I mean, I do.”

The daycare runs five days a week, providing the children everything they need to grow.

“It just brings tears to my eyes sometimes when I just look at them. Some kids don’t get hugs and love and everything, and I’m just here to give them plenty of it.” Jennifer says.

And in a daycare focused on education, Jennifer says so many have found success. Jennifer recalls seeing a previous “angel” downtown who told her about the success she was having in both photography and her business endeavors.

Jennifer says, when she moves on from the daycare, she hopes We Love Angels keeps going.

