Local crisis centers outline changes due to COVID-19

By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With more people staying at home, there is a greater potential for domestic abuse.

Hope Harbor in Bowling Green, a sexual trauma recovery center, provides resources to callers in abusive relationships. Director of Community Engagement for Hope Harbor, Alayna Milby, says, sometimes, that means reminding the caller of the supportive people in their life.

Other times, she says they center refers the person to a safe space like the Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS).

Hope Harbor reportedly has not seen a difference in call volume, but the current climate has complicated the process of helping a victim cope or escape, according to Milby.

“I had read where someone wrote that abusers always work from home and knowing that these opportunities to get away are less, it definitely complicates and could potentially put more people in danger,” she notes.

Another center and local safe Barren River Area Safe Space says crisis calls actually dropped during the lockdown. The safe space has been operating during the pandemic, including housing victims.

The center saw a drop in calls, according to Executive Director Tori Henninger, because victims could not call as easily with their partners at home.

Henninger says the center worked with Hope Harbor and Kentucky Legal Aid to get the word out that BRASS was still operating to help victims stuck at home.

”Unfortunately, COVID-19 was used very often as a tool of the psychological abuse that people endure. They used COVID-19 as a response mechanism to, well, if you leave, then you’re going to become homeless, and when you’re homeless, you’re going to catch COVID-19,” Henninger explains.

If you are in an abusive relationship, you can reach out to BRASS’s crisis line at 1-800-928-1183. The center houses people of all ages, races, and genders.

Find more resources and statistics from the CDC about domestic abuse here.

