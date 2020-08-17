Advertisement

Mother with son on the spectrum wants him in school
By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local mother with one son on the spectrum is speaking out for in-person school.

Shadaca LaNae has two sons in the Glasgow Independent School District. The older son is on the autism spectrum, and the younger one is neurotypical.

LaNae says it is important to her that they go back to school because she noticed the structure and community help her older son perform better. Even for her younger son who is neurotypical, she says she notices a difference in how well he performs in school, as opposed to at home.

The mother of two says it is hard to hear her kids so excited to get to ride the bus and go to school when she knows they might not get that school experience. She says the kids need resources a parent cannot always provide.

“A parent can give, you know, love and affection and be willing to help their children but sometimes, we really don’t know what it is a kid needs to be able to thrive within a school system and the things they’re going to need to learn and how to go about teaching them,” she explains.

LaNae says she understands some parents are scared to send their children to school but also believes the parents should be able to choose which format for their children to learn.

Governor Andy Beshear has asked all schools to postpone in-person classes until September 28th.

