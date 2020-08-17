School kids and PPE; company recommends disposable masks for kids, creates small sizes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students attending in-person classes will be required to wear masks while at school. An Ohio-based company is helping provide these masks for children, including help our schools here in south central Kentucky.

Kids in masks, it’s an unprecedented reality we face as many Kentucky school districts re-open next week. This is why one business completely flipped their model as the pandemic progressed.

“We’re trying to dispel the rumor that little kids can’t wear masks,” said President and co-founder of Protect Education, C.J. MacConnell.

Partnering with over 50 Kentucky schools and nearly a dozen in our area, Protect Ed is providing PPE and other resources to school districts.

“A proper fit is very important but ya know,” said MacConnell.

And that's one key factor to ensuring a child keeps their mask on.

“It’s going to be a huge pain for teachers - we want them just to be teaching- to double or triple loop these masks that are on these kids ears,” explained MacConnell.

This is why Protect Ed designed several sizes- a primary mask for kindergarten through your second graders and an intermediate mask which is your standard children’s mask for third through sixth graders.

“Shorter ear loops as well so again, these kids are having to double or triple loop- it’s not going to irritate,” said MacConnell. “So we just thought that was very important and we’ve had much better results with these little kids wearing these masks.”

According to their research, they believe these smaller, fitted surgical masks are more effective.

“Cloth masks might A- get a little grimy and B- they’re probably going to get lost very often so we actually recommend one disposable mask per day per kid and we have gone through extreme lengths to manufacture these on our own.”

Although it’s a combination one no one could have predicted, it’s one we have to take day by day.

“I mean it’s going to take some patience but certainly we can teach them how to wear a mask as well,” said MacConnell.

According to their website, the company donates part of its profits to Thistle Farms in Nashville, seeking to help women who were victims of abuse and poverty.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.