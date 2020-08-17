Sen. Mitch McConnell visits SoKY: discusses second stimulus, mail-in voting, school re-openings, and more

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Mitch McConnell visited south central Kentucky on Monday. McConnell first stopped at The Medical Center at Caverna, where he discussed CARES Act funding and it’s impact on the Commonwealth. To date, the Senator’s CARES Act is making a $12 billion impact on the Commonwealth. This includes Kentucky healthcare providers receiving more than $1.3 billion from Senator McConnell’s coronavirus response legislation.

During his visit McConnell spoke with 13 News on various issues affecting Kentucky and the nation.

McConnell was asked about funding for the United States Postal Service and concerns about election security.

“Well, I can tell you what I think, which is the Postal Service is going to be just fine. We’re going to make sure that the ability to function going into the election is not adversely affected. I don’t share the concern, that the President’s concerned. -- In fact, secretary Mnuchin in discussions with the speaker had already indicated the administration was prepared to spend up to $10 billion just to make sure the post office is on Good, good firm footing going into the November election,” said McConnell.

REPORTER: Do you support students returning for in-person classes?

“My thought is that this is a decision to be made by local school boards but helping education is important. In the bill that I produced is 105 billion dollars for K-12, colleges and universities. We do not try to dictate whether they go back, or don’t go back. I don’t think Washington has enough knowledge to dictate to the Hart County school system what they ought to do,” said McConnell.

REPORTER: A lot of the information regarding the pandemic has changed -- Specifically mask wearing. What are your thoughts on a national mask mandate?

“Well, I’m going to leave it up to the governors to try to make people do things. It certainty is advisable, I will leave it up to others to decide whether or not it’s a good idea to start arresting people because they don’t have a mask on,” said McConnell.

REPORTER: What are your thoughts on Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential pick, Kamala Harris?

“Senator Harris? Yeah, she’s a smart capable senator and I’m sure will be an effective candidate for vice president,” said McConnell.

REPORTER: Last week I spoke with Congressman Brett Guthrie and he says we may not see another direct stimulus payment as the first time, instead we should invest in infrastructure. Maybe comment on that?

“Let me tell you, I put together a bill of about a trillion dollars which as you can see has so far not gotten much traction on the other side. But in that was an additional $1,200 payment. For example, people in the hospitality field that work in hotels or restaurants have really been hammered. And they were given direct cash payment in CARES, I think they need another one and that was in the proposal that I put forward and I assume if we ever reach an agreement that it will be in there again,” said McConnell.

