A few Hilltoppers have opted out of 2020 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Players opting out of the 2020 season is something that’s been happening all across the college football landscape, so it’s no surprise that trend has made its way to the hill.

In a press conference, Monday, WKU football head coach Tyson Helton announced a few players have opted out of the 2020 season.

“I have no problems with that whatsoever,” Helton said. “Our staff wants to make sure they feel comfortable in that decision.”

Helton did not specify the exact number of players but said they were younger members of the team. Going forward, Helton said the team to continue to train the players and keep them interacting as much as they can.

“That’s a hard thing. Every young man wants to play football,” Helton said. “So when a young man comes to you and says ‘Coach I think I’m going to opt out this year’ my mind immediately goes to how do we continue to develop this young man.”

The NCAA is still deciding what the parameters will be for players that do decide to opt-out of the 2020 season.

Helton said he and his staff have been open and honest with team members throughout the pandemic.

“We just have conversations,” Helton said. “And say ‘ok here’s what could happen, here are your options’ and for the most part everyone is great.”

The Hilltoppers resumed team activities over the week and began practice for the upcoming season. WKU is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Louisville on September 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

