Traffic signal change coming to Bowling Green intersection

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are expected to begin working on a traffic signal operational change to a Bowling Green intersection on Tuesday morning.

The signal operation change and striping is coming to the intersection of the U.S. 31-W Bypass and KY 234 Fairview Avenue in the coming days.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3, the traffic signal change and re-striping is an immediate short-term solution to help the intersection operate more safely and efficiently. A longer term solution to widen the roadway in that area is making its way through the highway plan process, but is still years away.

KYTC says the signal change will give the northbound and southbound approaches of U.S. 31-W its own independent signal phase. When the northbound direction of U.S. 31-W has a green signal, the southbound direction will all be on a red signal. When the southbound direction of U.S. 31-W has a green signal, the northbound direction will all be on a red signal. The approaches from KY 234 will be unchanged.

The lane movements in the southbound direction will also change. The middle lane at the intersection in the southbound direction will become a straight through or left turn lane. The other two lanes will remain the same.

