Two die in Ohio County house fire

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in an early morning house fire.

OCSO was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 79 Adaburg Tower Lane in Hartford. According to the report, Ohio County Central Dispatch was advised by a 911 caller that he was able to exit the home through a window, but there were two subjects still trapped inside.

The report said firefighters were able to enter the home through the back door and pull a woman from the home. A man was later found inside the home after the fire had been extinguished. Both were pronounced deceased by the Ohio County Coroner.

The victims are identified as Jessica Morris, 38, and Douglas Witt III, 37. One juvenile was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

