Advertisement

Two die in Ohio County house fire

Fatal Fire
Fatal Fire(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in an early morning house fire.

OCSO was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 79 Adaburg Tower Lane in Hartford.  According to the report, Ohio County Central Dispatch was advised by a 911 caller that he was able to exit the home through a window, but there were two subjects still trapped inside. 

The report said firefighters were able to enter the home through the back door and pull a woman from the home.  A man was later found inside the home after the fire had been extinguished.  Both were pronounced deceased by the Ohio County Coroner. 

The victims are identified as Jessica Morris, 38, and Douglas Witt III, 37. One juvenile was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Barren County Schools provides update on reopening plan for high school

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Barren County Schools announced an update Monday to their reopening plan for high school students.

News

WATCH - A comfortable afternoon in southern Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
The fishing forecast for this week looks pretty good for the most part -- isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this week, but not a washout.

News

ARK's Dawgy Dash 5K

Updated: 1 hours ago
ARK's Dawgy Dash 5K

News

Traffic signal change coming to Bowling Green intersection

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Crews are expected to begin working on a traffic signal operational change to a Bowling Green intersection on Tuesday morning.

Latest News

News

WATCH - A nice start to the week!

Updated: 6 hours ago
A nice start to the week with temps rising into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Good News

Good News: Owner Raising Bowling Green Youth

Updated: 6 hours ago

Weather

A dry start to the week!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Humidity won't be as noticeable as last week, but things aren't completely dry in the forecast!

News

Local black business owner raising Bowling Green youth

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
“When I first held a child, I knew that that was my calling in life,” Jennifer recalls.

Weather

Heading Into A Sunny Start To The Week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Kicking off the new week with some sunshine and warm temperatures.

News

Mother with son on the spectrum wants him in school

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
LaNae's says her autistic son and neurotypical son both learn better in person.