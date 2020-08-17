WATCH - Scattered Storms Return Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was magnificent! We enjoyed lots of sunshine and readings that were warm, but not too hot. Monday stayed dry, however, you might need the umbrella Tuesday. That’s when a chance for rain returns to the forecast picture.

A cold front heads out Tuesday night, sending in a shot of mild air for mid-week. Expect lots of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week into the weekend will carry small chances for mainly late-day showers and thundershowers. By next week, readings return to near seasonal norms, topping out in the upper 80s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d Showers & T/Storms. High 84, Low 62, winds NW-8

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm. High 83, Low 63, winds NE-9

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Chance of a PM T/Shower. High 83, Low 66, winds E-5

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 88

Monday’s Low: 65

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 101 (1936)

Record Low: 53 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.18″ (+2.46″)

Yearly Precip: 41.48″ (+9.53″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Count: 34)

Pollen: High (8.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

