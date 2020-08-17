WATCH - Scattered Storms Return Tuesday
Front to Reinforce Cooler-than-Average Temperatures
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was magnificent! We enjoyed lots of sunshine and readings that were warm, but not too hot. Monday stayed dry, however, you might need the umbrella Tuesday. That’s when a chance for rain returns to the forecast picture.
A cold front heads out Tuesday night, sending in a shot of mild air for mid-week. Expect lots of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week into the weekend will carry small chances for mainly late-day showers and thundershowers. By next week, readings return to near seasonal norms, topping out in the upper 80s.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d Showers & T/Storms. High 84, Low 62, winds NW-8
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Warm. High 83, Low 63, winds NE-9
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Chance of a PM T/Shower. High 83, Low 66, winds E-5
Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Monday’s High: 88
Monday’s Low: 65
Normal High: 89
Normal Low: 66
Record High: 101 (1936)
Record Low: 53 (2004)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 4.18″ (+2.46″)
Yearly Precip: 41.48″ (+9.53″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 7:34 p.m.
UV Index: 9 (High)
Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Count: 34)
Pollen: High (8.2 for Grass)
Mold: Low
