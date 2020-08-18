BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields tests positive for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields released a statement Tuesday to share information about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Although it is not my practice or general obligation to share my personal health status with out school community, these are different times and I want you to be aware of my medical situation,” said Fields in the statement.

Fields said he tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies last Thursday afternoon, and after taking a nasal swab test was notified Monday evening by a Barren River Health Department staff member that the test was positive.

Fields said he is still asymptomatic and will isolate in a separate part of his house until Aug. 23. He said his family has tested negative for the virus at this time.

Read his statement below.

I wanted to share the following information about my personal health situation. pic.twitter.com/Ufr1pleM3r — Gary Fields (@BGISDgaryfields) August 18, 2020

