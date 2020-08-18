Glasgow man is arrested after leading police on a pursuit both in car and on foot

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is arrested Monday by the Glasgow Police Department during an attempted traffic stop on West College Street that resulted in a pursuit, both in car and on foot.

The driver of a Volkswagon Jetta, Bobby Wayne Johnson, refused to pull over but instead accelerated to a high rate of speed before turning onto West College Street and striking a set of concrete steps to a residence.

Johnson then fled on foot and tried to run into the home before he was caught.

No one was injured in the incident.

Bobby W. Johnson was arrested and charged with Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Possession On Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence Substance 3rd Offense, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended License 2nd Offense (Agg Circum), Reckless Driving. Disregard Stop Sign, Failure To Or Improper Signal, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, No Registration Receipt.

He was taken to the Barren County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.