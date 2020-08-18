Advertisement

Glasgow woman arrested for the second time in three months; accused of being sexually involved with a juvenile

During questioning police say Paxson admitted to having sex with the teen around July 26-28, 2020 and the teen confirmed the story.
Brittany Paxson of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Transaction W/Minor 1st –Illegal Sex Act U/16 YOA, Permit Unlicensed Operator To Operate Motor Vehicle.
Brittany Paxson of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Transaction W/Minor 1st –Illegal Sex Act U/16 YOA, Permit Unlicensed Operator To Operate Motor Vehicle.
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is arrested for a second time in three months and charged with sex offenses involving a juvenile.

Glasgow police say on Monday a car almost hit a police officer’s car. Police spoke to a 15-year-old who was driving the car. The teen said he wasn’t old enough to have a driver’s license. According to the citation, the passenger, 21-year-old Brittany Paxson, told police she was teaching him how to drive.

Police recognized Paxson from a previous case where she was charged with rape 3rd degree and wasn’t supposed to have contact with any juveniles.

During questioning police say Paxson admitted to having sex with the teen around July 26-28, 2020 and the teen confirmed the story.

Brittany Paxson of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Transaction W/Minor 1st –Illegal Sex Act U/16 YOA, Permit Unlicensed Operator To Operate Motor Vehicle.

