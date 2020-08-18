Advertisement

Kentucky Hilltop Vineyards

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Scottsville, Ky. (WBKO) -While most have been affected by COVID-19 one Allen County Vineyard dealt with another issue this year, Mother Nature.

“We had a freeze this year where the frost hit the buds not once but twice. So we only had about half of what we usually pull out of the vineyard,” said Chris Raines, Owner.

After a frost hit the buds not once but twice, Kentucky Hilltop Vineyards decided to turn a negative situation into something positive.

“So we were like ‘hey let’s just open up a you pick’. Christy made the sign in the front and we made the table, we made everything out here,” said Raines.

Proving that with the power of positivity, hard work, and love you can overcome anything.

“It is a really scary time right now, but you know opening this vineyard and opening it up to the public you know it’s very personal to us and it is not just a vineyard it is not just a commercial business. This we decided to homestead and build our family and raise our kids. So I think it’s finding what you love to do. Its clique what we love this,” said Christy Raines, Owner.

Allen County is a dry county, but the grapes are processed into wine at Travelers Cellar Winery and Reid’s Livery Winery.

Kentucky Hilltop Vineyards say they have big plans for a vineyard.

