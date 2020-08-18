Advertisement

Learning made fun; local business transitions to help kids with virtual learning

Ralphie's Learning Center, Glasgow.
Ralphie's Learning Center, Glasgow.(Ralphie's Fun Center)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A local business is flipping its model in order to accommodate working parents and kids needing help with virtual learning.

Ralphie’s Fun Center is transitioning to a ‘Learning Center.‘ The plan is to have certified teachers and staff to help children with school. They will also provide them with enrichment and physical activities.

With six large party rooms, the general manager and part-owner, Jason Kuykendall, says all of this will be done in a safe and distanced manner.

He adds that further planning will depend on how many children come from the various districts as many might have a different curriculum.

The Learning Center has already had multiple districts throughout the area reach out to them to help.

”I actually am meeting with the teachers we have one who her certification is elementary and music so she is going actually do some basic tutoring,” said Robin McMurtrey. “She’s going to throw in some music classes as well and then we have some retired teachers who still have their certifications who do some subbing, who are going to work odd days a week.”

The learning center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price ranges from $135 to $150 a week depending on lunch.

