Simpson County Schools preparing for first day of virtual classes

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -Governor Beshear recommended schools across the state of Kentucky not begin classes in-person in August and asked schools to instruct their students online until September 28.

Simpson County Board of Education met last Friday to vote whether or not their students would start the school year off online or in-person. Ultimately the school district chose to start off on August 26 virtually.

“We really want to try and hopefully deliver some consistent instruction for our staff to where we are not starting school and then having to go virtual in two weeks. It’s kind of the fear of the unknown, you just don’t really know and we just wanted to go with the option of hopefully being consistent with our students. We want to keep our students, our staff, and our community safe. We felt like that was the best option for us here in Simpson County that we would go virtual,” said Tim Schlosser, superintendent.

School officials want to stress that teachers have been working hard and virtual instruction for the beginning of the 2020 school year will not look like the NTI instruction did last spring.

“We have had a learning management system in our district for a while and so a lot of our teachers will be utilizing that but they can also use Google classroom if they so choose. Again a lot of our teachers are very familiar with at least that platform but we are working really hard to make this not like the NTI of the spring and make this more so an interactive online virtual experience for our students that hopefully keeps our parents more informed as well and something that they can interact with as well,” said Shelina Smith, chief academic officer.

Simpson County schools will still be providing breakfast and lunch for all of their students that sign up for meal delivery during drive-thru registration this week.

“Back in the spring we delivered meals through the use of our transportation department and the busses and we will continue to do that at the start of this school year as well. This year we are just going to be delivering to our households. We will not do any pickup locations,” said Sarah Richardson, food service director.

In addition, the school district is currently working hard to create hotspots for students who don’t have internet access at home so they can still attend school online.

“Our electric plant board is helping us within the city limits and where they have access. We are also working with AT&T and Comcast to provide these opportunities for our students. If there are parents that don’t have reliable internet access we have asked them to let us know. We are doing everything we possibly can to provide those hotspots or whatever it is we need to do to get them internet access for it to work,” added Schlosser.

Simpson county will also be providing google chrome books for all of their students.

If you are needing to pick up your google chrome book for your student you are going to be able to do that at drive-thru registration at your child’s school on Thursday and Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM. If you are unable to make it on those days contact your child’s school or central office.

