Storm chances return Tuesday afternoon

Most of the day will feature partly cloudy skies especially this morning
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front moves in this afternoon to bring scattered showers and storms for your Tuesday!

The morning will start off quiet with mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy later in the morning. After the lunch hour, storms will develop as a cold front moves through the region. Any storm that develops could bring moderate to heavy rain in a short period of time along with frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds possible -- so a strong to severe storm isn’t out of the question, but not likely. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s as winds will be out of the southwest before the front arrives.

Once the front moves through, more comfortable air is expected! Highs on Wednesday will be in the low-to-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or storm is possible for both Wednesday and Thursday; mainly to the east of I-65 as the front pushes off in the Appalachia region. Isolated storms return by Friday as high temperatures begin to creep back in the mid 80s with humidity’s return. This weekend will be mainly dry, but muggy as temperatures will be near average in the mid-to-upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

You may drive through a few showers and storms this afternoon!
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 62. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray shower/storm is possible east. High 83. Low 63. Winds NE at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A stray shower/storm is possible. High 83. Low 66. Winds E at 5 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 54 (1976)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Pollen Forecast:

Grass: Moderate (7.8)

Weeds: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 65

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.18″ (+2.46″)

Yearly Precip: 41.48″ (+9.53″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

