WATCH - A Bit Cooler Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front is sweeping through the region tonight, sparking off showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain Tuesday evening. The action dies down by late night, paving the way for a quiet and mild start to our Wednesday.

Overall, our weather looks decent Wednesday through Friday, but small chances for a few spotty, late-day showers remain a part of the forecast. Expect highs to stay below average in the low to mid 80s.

Look for some warming by the weekend, with temperatures eventually getting back to near normal for late August. The weekend appears a bit unsettled with widely scattered showers and storms possible both days.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, a Bit Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 81, Low 65, winds NE-9

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Chance of a PM T/Shower. High 83, Low 66, winds E-5

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Chance of a PM T/Shower. High 84, Low 66, winds SE-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 86

Tuesday’s Low: 68

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 54 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.18″ (+2.35″)

Yearly Precip: 41.48″ (+9.42″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Count: 33)

Pollen: High (7.8 for Grass)

Mold: Low

