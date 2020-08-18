Advertisement

WATCH - A Bit Cooler Wednesday

Small Shower Chances Linger
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front is sweeping through the region tonight, sparking off showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain Tuesday evening. The action dies down by late night, paving the way for a quiet and mild start to our Wednesday.

Overall, our weather looks decent Wednesday through Friday, but small chances for a few spotty, late-day showers remain a part of the forecast. Expect highs to stay below average in the low to mid 80s.

Look for some warming by the weekend, with temperatures eventually getting back to near normal for late August. The weekend appears a bit unsettled with widely scattered showers and storms possible both days.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, a Bit Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 81, Low 65, winds NE-9

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Chance of a PM T/Shower. High 83, Low 66, winds E-5

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Chance of a PM T/Shower. High 84, Low 66, winds SE-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 86

Tuesday’s Low: 68

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 54 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.18″ (+2.35″)

Yearly Precip: 41.48″ (+9.42″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Count: 33)

Pollen: High (7.8 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Storm chances return Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry streak will end for some today, but it will leave for more comfortable air this week!

Forecast

WATCH - Scattered Storms Return Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Some rain possible mainly Tuesday afternoon

Weather

A dry start to the week!

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Humidity won't be as noticeable as last week, but things aren't completely dry in the forecast!

Weather

Heading Into A Sunny Start To The Week

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Kicking off the new week with some sunshine and warm temperatures.

Latest News

Weather

Some Will See Isolated Showers Sunday

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A boundary will cause some to see a few showers Sunday.

Weather

WATCH- A Stray Chance For Some Showers Sunday

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

More scattered showers and storms to end the week

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered showers and storms once again for today across southern Kentucky!

Forecast

WATCH - A Stormy Friday

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
More showers and storms likely Friday

Weather

Scattered showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy!

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking humidity, fog and storms in the forecast!

Forecast

WATCH - Unsettled Conditions Continue!

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Scattered storm chances continue through week's end