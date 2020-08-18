Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 627 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
By WBKO News Staff
Aug. 18, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear showed a White House report for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14 that depicted Kentucky counties in the “Red Zone” with a 10 percent positivity rate or higher. The list included Warren, Barren and Logan. He said the report wasn’t about politics, it was about public health.

Beshear reported 627 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total cases to 40,299. He said 76 of those cases were in people age 18 and younger.

The governor said there were 12 deaths raising the death toll to 830.

Kentucky COVID Facts 8-18-2020
Kentucky COVID Facts 8-18-2020

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

Posted by WBKO Television on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

