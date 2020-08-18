Advertisement

Watch Live: Night 2 of DNC coverage

In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leads a conversation on racial justice with Art Acevedo, Jamira Burley, Gwen Carr, Derrick Johnson and Lori Lightfoot during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leads a conversation on racial justice with Art Acevedo, Jamira Burley, Gwen Carr, Derrick Johnson and Lori Lightfoot during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBKO/ABC) - Following a first night of programming focused on unity -- featuring a handful of Republican speakers and former first lady Michelle Obama -- Democrats continue their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee Tuesday under the theme of “Leadership Matters” with primetime speeches from both the party’s more established leaders like Bill Clinton and its younger stars such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Watch ABC’s Democratic National Convention coverage below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky Hilltop Vineyards

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
While most have been effected by COVID-19 one Allen County Vineyard dealt with another issue this year, Mother nature.

News

Learning made fun; local business transitions to help kids with virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A local business is flipping their model in order to accommodate working parents and kids needing help with virtual learning.

News

Simpson County Schools preparing for first day of virtual classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Simpson County Board of Education met last Friday to vote whether or not their students would start the school year off online or in-person. Ultimately the school district chose to start off on August 26 virtually.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 627 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Glasgow man is arrested after leading police on a pursuit both in car and on foot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow man is arrested after leading GPD on a pursuit both in car and on foot

Coronavirus

BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields released a statement Tuesday to share information about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

News

WATCH - Cold front sweeps through the region this afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms this afternoon before some temporary relief by the middle of the week!

News

Glasgow woman arrested for the second time in three months; accused of being sexually involved with a juvenile

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Police recognized Paxson from a previous case where she was charged with rape 3rd degree and wasn’t supposed to have contact with any juveniles.

News

COVID-19 financial assistance for individuals with disabilities

Updated: 8 hours ago
COVID-19 financial assistance for individuals with disabilities

News

WATCH - A dry start to Tuesday, but scattered storms later!

Updated: 12 hours ago
We're keeping an eye on a cold front that will move through the Ohio Valley region over the next several hours.