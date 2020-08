WARREN CO, Ky. (WBKO) -

In a 3-2 vote, the WCPS board of education passes a hybrid model of in-person and virtual classes for students. If they choose, some students will go in-person Monday and Wednesday. The rest will go Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will be all-virtual.

BREAKING: In a 3-2 vote, the WCPS board of education passes a hybrid model of in-person and virtual classes for students.



If they choose, some students will go in-person Monday and Wednesay. The rest will go Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will be all-virtual. — Katey Cook (@Katey13news) August 18, 2020

At least three parents of children with special needs have attended the WCPS special meeting. They say in-person classes are imperative for their child’s education and social health. — Katey Cook (@Katey13news) August 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.