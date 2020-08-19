Advertisement

A cooler Wednesday forecast

Cloud cover will stay with us for most of the day!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday’s cold front brought showers and storms for Tuesday evening and left behind plenty of clouds and cooler conditions!

A high pressure fixed to our north near Lake Erie is ushering in some northeast winds that is bringing some drier air while the cold front left behind some mid level clouds that will have a hard time leaving the region today. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for most of the day, becoming partly cloudy later in the day. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s because of this. We can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder east of I-65 near Lake Cumberland, but most places will stay dry.

Stray shower and storms are also possible on Thursday, but conditions don’t look widespread and once again most places will stay dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures a few degrees warmer! By the end of the week, storm chances do increase along with some humidity returning! The weekend looks a little unsettled, but not a complete washout for outdoor plans. Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s by early next week as more humidity is expected. The good news? Mostly sunny skies are expected with the heat and humidity, at least for Monday and Tuesday.

Coffee forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 19 in Bowling Green.
Coffee forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 19 in Bowling Green.(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower/storm is possible east. High 81. Low 65. Winds NE at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower/storm is possible. High 85. Low 66. Winds E at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms are possible. High 84. Low 66. Winds S at 5 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 50 (1943)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:31 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 45 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (6.8)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 68

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 4.21″ (+2.38″)

Yearly Precip: 41.51″ (+9.45″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

