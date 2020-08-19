Allen County reports two more COVID-19 cases

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports another two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of 3:00 pm Wednesday. The health department is contacting the patients and people who may have been in contact with them and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. They ask that you remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover those coughs and sneezes.

Allen County now has had a total of 236 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Currently 216 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 12 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 8 deaths. As of Wednesday morning, there were only 21 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.

