Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 1 confirmed positive case of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 234 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 216 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 10 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 8 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 1 additional confirmed case of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 641.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating 2 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 110 confirmed cases and 93 of those cases have recovered.

There have been two deaths reported from COVID-19.

