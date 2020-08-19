Advertisement

Amid campuses opening back up, 20-29 ranks highest age group for COVID-19 in Ky.

WKU campus fall semester 2020
WKU campus fall semester 2020(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While some universities have chosen to go all virtual, WKU is one of many that are opening campus up. Despite several safety measures in place, it’s business as usual on campus.

“At some point, I feel like life has to go on,” said Jacob Southerland, WKU Freshman.

Moving in masks was the theme this week on the state’s third-largest campus.

A college experience is what led some to begin their new chapter regardless of a pandemic.

“I’m not going to sit here and like sit my life back a year,” said freshman, Daniel Smith. “I mean you just gotta go.”

The death rate for this age group remains low which could contribute to their more relaxed mindset about the virus.

“I think everybody needs to, ya know, maybe relax a little bit and realize that ya know that it’s controllable, you can still do normal activities,” said Southerland.

In Kentucky, nearly 7.8 thousand 20 to 29-year-olds have contracted COVID-19, ranking the age group the highest in the state.

“We’ve let our guard down with the younger age group, knowing that it has a less mortality but yet it still can spread through that group and spread to others,” said Dr. William Moss, Emergency Medicine doctor at Med Center Health. “We are seeing an increase in hospitalizations in this age group.”

Dr. Moss and other students on campus say they feel confident in WKU’s plan

“I definitely do feel safe,” said Southerland.

However, it’s what could happen off-campus that concerns this doctor.

“It’s the after-hours - the non-sanction things that are really worrisome,” said Dr. Moss. “They can’t control what happens after 7 o’clock at night.”

It’s the all-encompassing education, the culture, friendships- that make a college experience, and today it’s masked students, accepting their own potential fate to a virus, making this a college experience hard to forget.

“If I get sick hopefully like I’ll be alright, but I think they have the measures in place with the big red plan and stuff so,” said Smith.

The university said the Barren River District Health Department will handle the contact tracing if anyone tests positive on campus. They will assist them in locating the individuals.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Night 3 of DNC coverage

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
ABC News coverage of the Democratic National Convention.

News

Crime Stoppers: Simpson County Stolen Trailers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that took place during the day time hours of July 5th. The say an unknown suspect or suspects, driving a newer model white SUV, drove onto private property and stole two trailers

News

Allen County reports two more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Currently 216 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 12 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 8 deaths.

News

Monroe County reports two additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
There are currently 15 active cases in Monroe County, and there have been two deaths reported from COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green High School completes phase one of expansion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
This is the first phase of a four phase project to completely transform the campus into a state of the art facility.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 12 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on coronavirus in Kentucky.

News

St. Jude Dream Home giveaway on September 13, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
This year we sold 6,500 tickets!

News

Kentucky lawmakers hear testimony on reopening school

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The “Coping with COVID” survey includes 9,500 responses from students across 119 counties. The survey examined each student’s education environment, home environment, physical and mental wellness and future plans.

News

WATCH - A cool and mainly dry afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Temps and humidity on the rise as we head into the weekend!

News

The Dairy Alliance's "Eat for Strength" campaign

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Dairy Alliance's "Eat for Strength" campaign