Amid campuses opening back up, 20-29 ranks highest age group for COVID-19 in Ky.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While some universities have chosen to go all virtual, WKU is one of many that are opening campus up. Despite several safety measures in place, it’s business as usual on campus.

“At some point, I feel like life has to go on,” said Jacob Southerland, WKU Freshman.

Moving in masks was the theme this week on the state’s third-largest campus.

A college experience is what led some to begin their new chapter regardless of a pandemic.

“I’m not going to sit here and like sit my life back a year,” said freshman, Daniel Smith. “I mean you just gotta go.”

The death rate for this age group remains low which could contribute to their more relaxed mindset about the virus.

“I think everybody needs to, ya know, maybe relax a little bit and realize that ya know that it’s controllable, you can still do normal activities,” said Southerland.

In Kentucky, nearly 7.8 thousand 20 to 29-year-olds have contracted COVID-19, ranking the age group the highest in the state.

“We’ve let our guard down with the younger age group, knowing that it has a less mortality but yet it still can spread through that group and spread to others,” said Dr. William Moss, Emergency Medicine doctor at Med Center Health. “We are seeing an increase in hospitalizations in this age group.”

Dr. Moss and other students on campus say they feel confident in WKU’s plan

“I definitely do feel safe,” said Southerland.

However, it’s what could happen off-campus that concerns this doctor.

“It’s the after-hours - the non-sanction things that are really worrisome,” said Dr. Moss. “They can’t control what happens after 7 o’clock at night.”

It’s the all-encompassing education, the culture, friendships- that make a college experience, and today it’s masked students, accepting their own potential fate to a virus, making this a college experience hard to forget.

“If I get sick hopefully like I’ll be alright, but I think they have the measures in place with the big red plan and stuff so,” said Smith.

The university said the Barren River District Health Department will handle the contact tracing if anyone tests positive on campus. They will assist them in locating the individuals.

