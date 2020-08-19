Advertisement

Authorities investigate Allen County shooting

ACSO says Dustie Burton suffered one gunshot to her torso Monday night.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot Monday night.

ACSO said they responded to a home on Highland Church Road where they found 38-year-old Dustie Burton with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Burton was taken from the scene for treatment.

According to the report, the shooting stemmed from ongoing domestic issues involving both the family of Burton and the family of her husband, John Paul Burton. ACSO said John Paul Burton was arrested due to outstanding warrants that were unrelated to the shooting.

