Bowling Green High School completes phase one of expansion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Its a great day to be a purple, Wednesday they opened up phase one of the new Bowling Green High School.

This is the first phase of a four phase project to completely transform the campus into a state of the art facility.

This phase includes a state of the art medical studies room, EMS studies room, and a brand new orchestra and choir room.

Making for a great new learning environment for the students.

“We couldn’t be more excited about how phase one has turned out and we can not be more excited about having our students move in, our teachers move in to start utilizing these great spaces,” said Kyle McGraw, Principle.

The students and teachers are just excited to move in.

“I think that to grow 21st century students and learners having a 21st century building is the the best way to do it. Of course our teachers play a huge role in that. They are the ones who really put in the effort to develop our student to make them into folks who are going to go into our community and be extremely productive,” said McGraw.

Phase two is now underway and is expected to be finished in the next 18 months.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.