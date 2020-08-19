Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Simpson County Stolen Trailers

Additional Reward Money Being Offered
Stolen Trailer
Stolen Trailer(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that took place during the day time hours of July 5th. The say an unknown suspect or suspects, driving a newer model white SUV, drove onto private property and stole two trailers.

The owner of the trailers is also offering an additional reward if information is given that leads to the location of the trailers and the identity of the thief or thieves.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Allen County reports two more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Currently 216 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 12 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 8 deaths.

News

Monroe County reports two additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
There are currently 15 active cases in Monroe County, and there have been two deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

Bowling Green High School completes phase one of expansion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
This is the first phase of a four phase project to completely transform the campus into a state of the art facility.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 12 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on coronavirus in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

St. Jude Dream Home giveaway on September 13, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
This year we sold 6,500 tickets!

News

Kentucky lawmakers hear testimony on reopening school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The “Coping with COVID” survey includes 9,500 responses from students across 119 counties. The survey examined each student’s education environment, home environment, physical and mental wellness and future plans.

News

WATCH - A cool and mainly dry afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
Temps and humidity on the rise as we head into the weekend!

News

The Dairy Alliance's "Eat for Strength" campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Dairy Alliance's "Eat for Strength" campaign

News

Authorities investigate Allen County shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot Monday night.

News

Two WKU STEM students awarded Department of Defense SMART scholarships

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The SMART Scholarship funds full tuition, a living stipend, a health insurance allowance, a miscellaneous allowance, summer internships, and provides recipients with an experienced mentor.