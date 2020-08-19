Crime Stoppers: Simpson County Stolen Trailers

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that took place during the day time hours of July 5th. The say an unknown suspect or suspects, driving a newer model white SUV, drove onto private property and stole two trailers.

The owner of the trailers is also offering an additional reward if information is given that leads to the location of the trailers and the identity of the thief or thieves.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.