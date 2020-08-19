Advertisement

Man arrested on wanton endangerment and assault charges in Metcalfe County

Man arrested for Wanton endangerment and assault
Man arrested for Wanton endangerment and assault(WBKO)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Knob Lick, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the sheriff’s office, they were notified of a domestic violence complaint on Sterling Gilbert Road in the Knob Lick community.

Officials say the complainant called “911” to report the disturbance and also said the confrontation involved a handgun.

Authorities add that the investigation indicates that Adam B. Jones forced a female out of residence down a small flight of stairs, causing minor injuries.

Police say during the confrontation, Jones got a handgun and fired one round in the direction of the victim.

Jones was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, and assault 4th degree.

