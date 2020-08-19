Advertisement

Monroe County reports two additional cases of COVID-19

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 110 cases and 93 of those cases have recovered. There are currently 15 active cases in Monroe County, and there have been two deaths reported from COVID-19.

The health department reminds its residents to continue to follow the recommended public health strategies to prevent future spread of COVID-19 such as continuing to practice physical distancing, good hand hygiene, and wearing a face covering. A face covering should be worn while inside businesses and any other indoor public space, as well as in outdoor public spaces in which a physical distance of six feet from others is difficult to maintain. Face coverings should not be worn by anyone who has a disability, or physical or mental impairment that might prevent them from safely wearing a face covering, or by children who are age 5 or younger. 

The health department says if you have COVID-19, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to stay home and away from other people. When you can leave home and be around others depends on different factors for different situations. Follow advice given by your local health department, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine-isolation.html.

For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER

