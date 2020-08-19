Advertisement

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear, company says they didn’t make the slide

President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.(Twitter | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training. Now the company says their corporate office didn’t make the slide.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday urging his followers to not buy Goodyear Tires due to a ban on his Make America Great Again apparel inside their factories.

The President’s tweet comes after 13 NEWS-WIBW reported that MAGA attire is not acceptable as part of their new zero-tolerance policy.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” President Trump said in the tweet.

An employee at Goodyear told 13 NEWS the new policy is discriminatory because Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ is allowed, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire were not.

Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.
Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.(Photo submitted to WIBW)

After the President’s tweet, Goodyear released a statement saying their corporate office didn’t make the slide.

“First, the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class,” the statement said.

“The thing that we were given in a presentation was from Akron, Ohio and we were told it was for every Goodyear site, whether it was a plant, store, what ever the case may be,” said an employee under the agreement of anonymity due to fears they could lose their job.

“We ask that associated refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues,” Goodyear continued.

13 NEWS-WIBW reached out to Goodyear once again asking if someone at the Topeka plant may have made the slide. They have not responded.

You can read the full Goodyear response bellow:

Goodyear has released a statement after President Trump tweeted saying boycott buying their tires.
Goodyear has released a statement after President Trump tweeted saying boycott buying their tires.(Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | Goodyear)

Lawmakers are also weighing in on the President’s tweet.

“It is despicable when a President of the United States thinks it is appropriate to, to call for a boycott of a US company where there are thousands and thousands of American workers employed,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Dairy Alliance's "Eat for Strength" Campaign

Updated: moments ago
The Dairy Alliance

News

Authorities investigate Allen County shooting

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot Monday night.

News

Two WKU STEM students awarded Department of Defense SMART scholarships

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The SMART Scholarship funds full tuition, a living stipend, a health insurance allowance, a miscellaneous allowance, summer internships, and provides recipients with an experienced mentor.

Good News

Good News

Updated: 4 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - A cloudy and cooler Wednesday forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
A stray shower is possible off near Lake Cumberland, but most places will see mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions.

Latest News

Weather

A cooler Wednesday forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
After showers and storms moved through the region, we are treated with cloud cover and cooler conditions for the middle of the week.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District. Our district has a total of 4,460 cases, 3,684 of which have recovered.

News

WKU president discusses start of semester amid pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
With the first day less than one week away, students have already started moving in.

News

Kentucky Hilltop Vineyards

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
While most have been effected by COVID-19 one Allen County Vineyard dealt with another issue this year, Mother nature.

News

Watch Live: Night 2 of DNC coverage

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
ABC News coverage of the Democratic National Convention.

News

Learning made fun; local business transitions to help kids with virtual learning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A local business is flipping their model in order to accommodate working parents and kids needing help with virtual learning.